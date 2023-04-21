New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina fell again last week, this time by 7.9% to 3,177 for the week that ended April 15, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,450 for the week that ended April 8.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,863 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 8, compared with a revised 18,663 the previous week.