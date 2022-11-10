Weekly unemployment claims drop modestly in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued their recent fluctuations, dropping by 3.4% to 2,465 for the week that ended Nov. 5, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 2,553 for the week that ended Oct. 29.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 21st in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 13,560 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 29, down from a revised 14,808 the previous week.