New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina rose slightly last week, this time by 0.2% to 3,396 for the week that ended April 8, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

New claims were up from a revised 3,342 for the week that ended April 1.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from the previous report.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,629 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 1, compared with a revised 18,830 the previous week.