Weekly unemployment claims fall nearly 10% in NC

Weekly state unemployment claims dropped by nearly 10% last week in North Carolina to 2,447.

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina remain on an ebb and flow pattern, dropping by 9.7% to 2,447 for the week that ended Dec. 31, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 2,710 for the week that ended Dec. 24.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 27th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down seven spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 16,128 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 24, compared with a revised 16,700 the previous week.

