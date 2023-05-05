New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina were essentially unchanged last week at 3,148 for the week that ended April 29, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 3,144 for the week that ended April 22.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,621 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 22, compared with a revised 18,810 the previous week.