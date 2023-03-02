New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped again last week, this time by 12.1% to 2,800 for the week that ended Feb. 25, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,184 for the week that ended Feb. 18.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 18,711 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Feb. 18, compared with a revised 19,886 the previous week.