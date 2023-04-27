New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina fell again last week, this time by 7.3% to 3,025 for the week that ended April 22, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,266 for the week that ended April 15.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up three spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,854 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 14, compared with a revised 18,813 the previous week.