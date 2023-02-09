New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped slightly last week, decreasing 0.7% to 3,628 for the week that ended Feb. 4, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,654 for the week that ended Jan. 21.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 18,766 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 28, compared with a revised 19,310 the previous week.