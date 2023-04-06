New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina declined slightly last week, this time by 0.4% to 3,327 for the week that ended April 1, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,340 for the week that ended March 25.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from the previous report.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,969 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 25, compared with a revised 18,604 the previous week.