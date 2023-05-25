Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina fell by 2.9% last week to 3,490 for the week that ended May 20, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,594 for the week that ended May 13.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 15th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 18,243 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of May 13, compared with a revised 18,505 the previous week.