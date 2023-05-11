New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina climbed by 7.45% last week to 3,483 for the week that ended May 6, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 3,244 for the week that ended April 29.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,267 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 29, compared with a revised 18,676 the previous week.