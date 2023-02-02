Wells Fargo & Co. filed Tuesday a WARN Act notice in Illinois that announced plans to eliminate 140 jobs in Springfield, Ill., at its home mortgage operations.

The job cuts began Tuesday and are expected to take until Sept. 30 to complete.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that the bank said the affected employees work in its correspondent business, which purchases loans originated by other financial institutions.

On Jan. 11, the bank confirmed it is shrinking the size of its home-lending serving business as part of retrenching what had been the nation’s largest mortgage provider.

The downsizing involves exiting what is known as the correspondent business.

Rocket Mortgage defines correspondent lending as when a lender originates and funds a mortgage, but then sells it typically to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA or federal Veterans Administration. Those agencies typically package the mortgages and sell to investors as mortgage-back securities.