Wendy’s property in Kernersville sold for $3 million

2 Wendys Global Next Gen Exterior PUW Corner

 The Wendy's Company

A Kernersville retail location with a Wendy’s restaurant as a tenant has been sold for just under $3 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 1.31-acre property at 1466 N.C. 66 South contains a 3,914-square-foot building.

The buyer is Kernersville Capital Investments of Los Angeles.

The sellers were DMJC Tennessee LLC, T Tennessee LLC, E Tennessee LLC and OBC Tennessee LLC, all of New York City.

