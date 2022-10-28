Wendy’s property in Kernersville sold for $3 million

A Kernersville retail location with a Wendy’s restaurant as a tenant has been sold for just under $3 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 1.31-acre property at 1466 N.C. 66 South contains a 3,914-square-foot building.
The buyer is Kernersville Capital Investments of Los Angeles.
The sellers were DMJC Tennessee LLC, T Tennessee LLC, E Tennessee LLC and OBC Tennessee LLC, all of New York City.
Richard Craver
