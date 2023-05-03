WestRock Co. said Wednesday that it will eliminate up to 500 employees as part of closing its paper mill in North Charleston, S.C., by Aug. 31.

The North Charleston mill produces containerboard, uncoated kraft paper (KraftPak®), and unbleached saturating kraft paper (DuraSorb®), with a combined annual capacity of 550,000 tons.

Containerboard and uncoated kraft currently produced at the mill will be manufactured at other WestRock facilities. The company intends to exit the unbleached saturating kraft paper business when the mill shutdown is completed.

WestRock, based in Atlanta, is a global manufacturer of differentiated paper and packaging solutions.

It has three Forsyth County offices involved with manufacturing of corrugated containers and retail displays.