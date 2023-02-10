A total of 78 full- and part-time job positions are being eliminated as part of Dairy Brands Fluid LLC ending its ice-cream production line at its Winston-Salem plant.

The company filed a WARN Act notice Friday with the N.C. Commerce Department and Winston-Salem mayor's office.

The company said it has made a permanent decision to close the ice-cream production line at 2221 N. Patterson Ave.

Affected are 67 full-time employees and 11 temporary or contract workers.

Although the company did not provide a reason for eliminating the ice-cream production line, it did say in the notice it was "a planned event."

Pet is among the ice cream brands produced by Dairy Brands, along with private-label product for grocery store chains.

The company expects the job cuts to begin between April 9 and April 23, and the end of production set for between April 21 and May 5.

Dairy Brands said its milk production line and workforce is not affected by the downsizing.

Some employees with the ice-cream unit may be hired for the milk production operation at the Winston-Salem plant, or others in the area.

There are no bumping rights for the affected ice-cream unit employees.

In February 2022, Dairy Brands Fluid closed its Nashville, Tenn., plant, eliminating 103 job positions.

In May 2020, an affiliate of Dairy Farmers of America Inc. paid $9.37 million to purchase the Dairy Fresh LLC properties at 2221 and 2237 N. Patterson Ave.

The affiliate also spent $6.55 million to buy the Dairy Fresh property at 1305 W. Fairfield Road in High Point.

The buyer in both transactions is Dean Dairy Fluid LLC.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc., based in Kansas City, Kan., said in February 2020 it had reached an agreement to spend $425 million on purchasing 44 Dean Dairy properties and other assets.