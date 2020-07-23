A stalemate in Congress over extending the $600 federal unemployment insurance weekly benefit likely means those COVID-19 pandemic payments will cease after Saturday.
About 75.8% of state and federal UI payments to North Carolinians have come from federal sources, mostly the $600 from the pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) package.
While it could take weeks to reach an extension compromise — at an amount potentially as low as $175 to $200 a week — most unemployed North Carolinians receiving state UI benefits will not be left empty-handed.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package also extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their initial 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
The first round of extended benefits comes from the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) package.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum.
The extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them” at each extended benefit step, which could delay payments.
The limitations that the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly enacted in July 2013 to regular state benefits — currently no more than 12 weeks at a $350 weekly maximum — also applies to the PEUC package.
Florida also provided 13 weeks of the first phase. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, just five other states — Alabama with 14 and Arkansas, Missouri and South Carolina at 20 — don’t provide 26 PEUC weeks.
The second phase would be 9.6 weeks of the extended benefits (EB) package to claimants once they exhaust their 13 PEUC weeks.
The EB payments are available only “during period of high unemployment in a state.”
It is not clear what monthly jobless rate qualifies as high unemployment.
The state’s April jobless rate of 12.9% represented at least a 43-year high. After slipping to 12.8% in May, the state jobless rate had a record one-month drop to 7.6% in June — which may be enough to shift North Carolina out of high unemployment status.
At 9.6 weeks of EB payments for North Carolinians, only Florida (at 6 weeks) and Alabama (at 7 weeks) provides a lower weekly amount. South Dakota does not provide EB payments, but does offer 26 PEUC weeks.
The majority of states provide 13 weeks, while the most available in this package is 20 weeks.
The final phase is known as pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA).
It is for individuals unable to work because of COVID-19, such as parents staying at home to care for school-age or dependent children, individuals at high risk for infection. It is also available to claimants not eligible for regular state UI benefits, such as independent contractors, self-employed and individuals placed on furlough.
Those PUA benefits don’t have a maximum of weeks, but expire Dec. 26.
UI payment update
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday that $6.23 billion had been paid in state and federal UI benefits since March 15.
There are 1.19 million claimants representing 1.99 million claims after 9,441 were filed Wednesday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
The state’s UI Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began. Since then, $1.51 billion has been paid out, or 39.2%.
The remaining unemployment-payment breakdown is $4.25 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) package, $304.9 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance (FUA) package, $161.7 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (EUC), and $1.99 million in the extended benefits program (EB).
Currently, 28.1% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
According to DES, 820,213 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 69% of the state’s claimants.
Will Congress act?
The $600 federal weekly amount was passed — barely — in Congress as a national level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill that would offer a new round of federal UI benefits.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the Trump administration would cap another round of federal UI benefits so that workers don’t receive more money than they did at their previous job.
The weekly federal amount could be as low as $175 to $200.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is preparing to roll out the $1 trillion package that could include another round of direct $1,200 cash payments to Americans who make less than $75,000 annually.
Adam Webb, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said on July 10 that the senator “believes we need to help North Carolinians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and have been hurt the most, and his top priority is getting them back to work as soon as possible.”
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., hasn’t commented publicly on whether he supports an extension of federal UI benefits.
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., whose 10th congressional district will feature parts of western Forsyth County in 2021, said Thursday during a House Finance Services committee hearing that “for many workers, the enhanced unemployment benefits package equals 150% or 200% of their usual earnings.”
“As cash-strapped small businesses struggle to survive, they cannot compete with what many workers are receiving in enhanced unemployment benefits. We can’t lose sight of the fact that, if businesses don’t survive there will be no jobs for workers to come back to.”
Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that there “are concerns that the higher benefits could be leading some of the unemployed to put off returning to work.”
“But the loss of extra income if the benefits are not renewed could lead to a drop in consumer spending in August.”
