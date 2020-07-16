The Food and Drug Administration ordered Thursday the removal of 13 tobacco products from the marketplace, including four dissolvables made by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
However, the order has no impact because Reynolds says the products have not been sold since the end of 2013.
Reynolds began testing dissolvable products in early 2009 — a pellet (Camel Orbs); a twisted stick the size of a toothpick (Camel Sticks); and a film strip for the tongue (Camel Strips).
In July 2013, Reynolds acknowledged that after spending more than 4½ years in five test markets, including Charlotte, it had struggled to gain buyers for the products.
“We received the FDA’s orders earlier this year,” Reynolds spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said Thursday. “Given these products have not been commercially sold in several years, these orders will have no commercial impact.”
The order follows a decision in May in which the FDA ruled those products as not substantially equivalent to those that had been provisionally permitted to be sold on the market since 2011.
A substantial-equivalence filing is for products that either have the same characteristics as those marketed on/before Feb. 15, 2007, or have different characteristics but do not raise different questions of public health.
The 13 products “are now misbranded and adulterated and can no longer be distributed, imported, sold, marketed or promoted in the United States,” the FDA said in a news release.
The FDA said the four Reynolds products were determined to not be substantially equivalent to the Dental Scotch (dry snuff) and Grizzly Long Cut Mint styles from American Snuff Co. LLC. The agency cited several “deficiencies” in its findings.
Reynolds sought to add a third predicate tobacco product, Camel Snus Frost, for substantial equivalence, but the FDA rejected that option because comparisons are meant between the predicate tobacco product(s) in place at the start of scientific review (in May 2013) and the new tobacco product.
“The FDA found that there were differences in characteristics between the new and corresponding predicate tobacco products, and some of these differences raised different questions of public health,” according to the news release.
Other tobacco products affected by the FDA order are: the mint, original, rich and smooth flavored sticks by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co., a subsidiary of Altria Group Inc.; and five traditional cigarette flavors of Heritage Tobacco LLC.
