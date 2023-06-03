A $1.3 million federal grant will cover half the city of Lexington’s expected cost for a nearly 4-mile pipeline extension that will supply a new Nucor Steel facility with nearly 330,000 cubic feet of natural gas per day.

That’s the equivalent of gas used daily in about 2,000 typical American homes.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo recently announced the Economic Development Administration grant to support the plant project, which is expected to create 180 jobs and generate $310 million in private investment.

The federal funding “will support the expansion of Lexington’s steel manufacturing industry, create good-paying jobs in the region and promote workforce development opportunities,” Raimondo said.

The city will cover the balance of the cost for the $2.7 million extension.

Lexington’s existing natural gas pipeline system passes the site of the planned factory, along U.S. 64 and east of Interstate 85, but is creating a “significant bottleneck,” according to a preliminary engineering assessment by the city. The city proposes a 2.65-mile “loop” of 6-inch diameter pipe to bypass a section of overburdened 4-inch line, and a 1.2-mile extension to the facility itself.

The majority of the pipeline will be buried, and cross four streams and three wetland areas, according to the assessment. The project will require a storm-water and sediment plan approved by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Gov. Roy Cooper was among officials praising the extension.

“North Carolina is a leader in manufacturing but good jobs require strong infrastructure, and this investment in Lexington will help bring new industries and support the community for generations to come,” Cooper said.

The project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative, through which the federal Economic Development Administration awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal.

Charlotte-based Nucor, which manufactures about one-quarter of raw steel made in the U.S., will produce reinforcement bar — used primarily in construction — at the new facility.

While Nucor’s Lexington “micro mill” will tap electricity for about half of its energy needs, natural gas will be used to preheat scrap metal before it is melted in a furnace and eventually formed into rebar.

Leaked natural gas — mostly methane —is a powerful greenhouse gas and significant contributor to climate change. Nucor’s new facility will be designed to use less of it.

The company says its micro mills have a smaller environmental footprint than other steel mills due to their smaller size and the fact that they typically don’t include a natural gas-fired reheat furnace, which are common in many steel production facilities.

Nucor also notes that transporting rebar to the Southeast from elsewhere the U.S. or other countries creates a larger climate impact than making it in a micro mill.