Funds from the federal Lost Wages Assistance initiative began being paid to eligible North Carolinians on Thursday.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said the three $300 payments cover benefit weeks that ended Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
The program is a short-term replacement for the $600 federal weekly UI supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress. It was created by a form of an executive order from President Donald Trump.
The program utilizes $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding. North Carolina received approval on Aug. 22 for $322.7 million.
The payment breakdown is $116.67 million for the week that ended Aug. 1, $108.51 million for the week that ended Aug. 8 and $95.3 million for the week that ended Aug. 15. Another $2.25 million was provided for administrative expenses.
According to FEMA guidance, "the agency will assess further distribution of funds following the three-week dispersal," state Commerce officials said.
However, FEMA said in its approval letter to DES that the $322 million is conditional upon its Disaster Relief Fund not dropping below $25 billion.
The supplement also will end whenever the $44 billion runs out, which is why states approved for the funding are seeking to pay out the funds as soon as they can.
The Lost Wages has the following eligibility criteria: the claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal UI programs; they must be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claims
Initial UI benefit claims in North Carolina remained on the decline last week, but on a slower pace, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina experienced a 9.8% decrease to 12,336 for the week that ended Aug. 29. There were 13,680 claims the previous week.
North Carolina had the 17th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
North Carolina nears the $7.3 billion threshold in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits, DES said.
The latest DES report has $1.64 billion of the $7.2 billion in unemployment benefits coming from state resources.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
Legislators said Wednesday that between $2.9 billion to $3 billion remains in the fund, and the third round of COVID-19 relief legislation that cleared the General Assembly on Thursday adds $87 million to the fund.
The bulk of payments, at $4.72 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly supplement.
About 70% of claimants, or 878,816, have been approved for benefits, while 27%, or 346,587, were determined to not be eligible.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
Since mid-March, 1.26 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.25 million state and federal jobless claims. That includes 6,007 new claims on Wednesday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.