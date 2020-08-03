The main federal unemployment insurance benefit has ended — for now — for North Carolinians.
However, the remaining three federal programs continue to outpace state UI benefits in current payments, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Monday.
North Carolinians altogether have received $6.72 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.55 billion has been paid out, or 40% of the fund’s total, including about $20 million since July 26.
By comparison, $4.59 billion came from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) program.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package, passed in late April, extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum. The federal pandemic unemployment-assistance (PUA) program has paid $340.6 million, including nearly $20 million since July 26.
The 13-week extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them,” which could delay payments.
The remaining UI payment breakdown as of 10 a.m. Monday is $229.2 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment (PEUC) compensation (up $38 million from July 26), and $4.3 million in special extended benefits (up $1.3 million from July 26).
North Carolina can provide up to 9.6 weeks of the extended benefits package to claimants once they exhaust their 13 PEUC weeks. The EB payments are available only “during period of high unemployment in a state.”
It is not clear what monthly jobless rate qualifies as high unemployment.
The state’s April jobless rate of 12.9% represented at least a 43-year high. After slipping to 12.8% in May, the state jobless rate had a record one-month drop to 7.6% in June — which may be enough to shift North Carolina out of high unemployment status.
The PUA phase is for individuals unable to work because of COVID-19, such as parents staying at home to care for school-age or dependent children, or individuals at high risk for infection. It is also available to claimants not eligible for regular state UI benefits, such as independent contractors, self-employed and individuals placed on furlough.
Those PUA benefits don’t have a maximum of weeks, but expire Dec. 26.
DES reported new daily claims were below 10,000 from Friday through Sunday, making it nine of the last 10 days. There were 5,091 claims Friday, 3,064 Saturday and 7,001 on Sunday, with Saturday representing the lowest daily count since mid-March.
Economists say it is too early to see whether there is a correlation between the ending of the $600 federal weekly benefit and fewer daily claims.
“If continuing claimants see their benefits fall sharply in value, they might feel it is no longer worth filing continuing claims,” said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies, a research firm specializing in economic and social policy. “I also could see many claimants not realizing fully what is going on until they receive their first reduced insurance check.
“At the same time, many people may keep filing on the grounds that any benefits — even grossly inadequate ones — are better than nothing.
“They may hope, too, that Congress can reach an agreement and renew the program with supplements paid retroactively,” Quinterno said.
Since mid-March, 1.21 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.07 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 28.5% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim. About 69% of claimants, or 838,416, have been approved for benefits, while 23%, or 280,150, were determined to not be eligible.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rolled out a $1 trillion package July 27 that would provide $200 a week in federal unemployment benefits through Sept. 30, and then provide 70% of claimants’ previous salary beginning no later than November.
Meanwhile, Democrats want to continue the $600 weekly benefit through the end of the year.
The White House said it would support a short-term extension of up to $600 in weekly federal UI benefits, according to The Associated Press.
With any agreement, it could take additional weeks to activate the agreed-upon changes within each state’s unemployment insurance system.
