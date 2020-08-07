A Canadian maker of home furnishings, Prepac Manufacturing Ltd., said Friday it will open an East Coast plant in Whitsett with 201 jobs at full production.
Prepac, founded in 1979 and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, said it will spend $27.1 million on building a 260,000-square-foot plant in eastern Guilford County.
Prepac is one of North America's largest makers of ready-to assemble furniture, including supplying most major online retailers using a direct-to-consumer business model. Among its vendors are Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl's, Lowe's Home Improvement, Wayfair and Walmart.
The Whitsett plant will make the furniture pieces as orders are received. The company offers bedroom, home office, living and dining room, utility storage and garage furnishings
The company said the East Coast plant will help it "expand its markets and expedite shipments to consumers located along the entire Eastern Seaboard."
“Ultimately, we chose North Carolina and specifically Guilford County due to several key factors, including the availability of a highly skilled workforce, easy access to major markets, and compelling State and County resources to help ensure that this project is successful given these uncertain times," Jim Mathison, Prepac's president, said in a statement.
According to a news releases from the governor's office, the annual payroll is projected at more than $9 million.
Prepac has been made eligible for up to $2.11 million in performance-based economic incentives from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.
"Even in a pandemic, North Carolina continues to grow jobs with companies like Prepac because of our great workforce, strategic location and reliable transportation,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.
"Online buying has been up even before the pandemic, but definitely during COVID," said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for High Point financial-services firm Smith Leonard PLLC. "RTA is definitely an easy product to sell online.
"People, either not working or working from home, probably have more time to assemble, so it would make sense that RTA would do well in these times."
Other factors boosting RTA sales include "faster growth in apartment construction, a lot of millennials and now Generation Z starting households, and the rapid growth in RTA upholstery," said Jerry Epperson, managing partner for financial-service firm Mann, Armstead and Epperson of Richmond, Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.