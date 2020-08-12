Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper urged state Republican legislative leaders Wednesday to support increasing North Carolina's unemployment insurance benefits as the best method to help those furloughed and jobless.
Cooper sent a letter to Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, a day after they submitted a letter asking Cooper to support President Donald Trump's extended federal UI benefits proposal.
Since July 2013, unemployed North Carolinians have been eligible for a maximum of 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits, down from 26 weeks, at a weekly maximum of $350, down from $530.
The lower UI benefits were put into place by the Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
The maximum of 12 weeks is tied with Florida for the lowest in the country, while 44 states provide a maximum of 26 weeks.
Cooper recommended to Berger and Moore that they support legislation during the next round of the 2020 session to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits to at least 24 weeks, and the maximum weekly benefit to $500.
"While I appreciate your newfound interest in helping people who are unemployed through no fault of their own, you, as legislators, should do more," Cooper wrote.
"North Carolina has among the worst state unemployment benefits in the country, but you have failed to remedy that in the middle of this pandemic."
That session is scheduled to begin Sept. 2 and expected to focus on how to spend remaining federal CARES Act funding sent to the state.
Last week, Trump signed a form of an executive order that could provide $300 in weekly federal extended UI benefits, while states pay an additional $100, for a short period of time.
However, Trump’s executive order is likely to face legal challenges because it encroached on Congress’ control of federal spending, according to The Associated Press.
The U.S. Labor Department said Monday that one option would be that the $100 state UI funding commitment could come from current state benefits, which means claimants would receive in reality just the $300 in additional funds.
Berger and Moore said they support making the $300 weekly federal supplement made retroactive to Aug. 1. They cited the funds remaining in the state UI Trust Fund and $552 million in unencumbered federal CARES Act funding.
“We can afford to accept President Trump's offer, while liberal states with oppressive tax-and-spend policies, like New York, cannot,” the legislators said.
Cooper responded by saying administration officials have "already begun preparing the application for the payments."
However, Cooper wrote that "let me be clear. I refuse to let North Carolinians suffer because Congress and the president have been unable to get the job done, and you have failed to help the unemployed."
Cooper said he supports restoring the $600 weekly federal UI extended benefit that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
Cooper said North Carolina should provide its $100 per week benefit included in the Trump proposal from the state's Unemployment Trust Fund rather than CARES Act funds.
The state’s UI Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.58 billion has been paid out, or 41% of the fund’s total, including about $22 million since July 26.
North Carolinians altogether have received $6.87 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
About $4.64 billion came from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) program.
"With no federal help in sight, (CARES Act) money should be reserved for additional critical pandemic needs, like helping small businesses, schools and health care," Cooper said.
Economists say the 25% state funding for extended federal unemployment benefits could present a conflict if it becomes necessary to divert funding away from potential use of federal CARES Act money to help local governments.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and an expert on unemployment aid, said it could take several weeks for jobless claimants to receive any extended benefit funds from the Trump proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.