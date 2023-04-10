The Greensboro-based maker of Wrangler and Lee jeans is laying out plans aimed at reducing the clothing manufacturer’s greenhouse gas emissions and easing the amount of water and chemicals used in manufacturing its products.

Kontoor Brands Inc. “aims to tackle the largest value chain factors” impacting the environment through its newly established Global Design Standards, the apparel-maker said.

“We are committed to developing responsible products, and that begins with approaching design through a purposeful lens and a commitment to using innovative processes and materials,” said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of global design for Kontoor’s Wrangler brand.

“Value chain” has become a sustainability catchphrase because it encompasses the entire lifecycle of products — from the making of the materials that go into them, to the actual onsite manufacturing process, to the distribution and use of the final product.

For apparel companies like Kontoor, most of its climate impact comes from operations outside its own facilities.

That’s why much of its new Global Design Standards focus on the materials used to make the company’s clothing.

Kontoor’s primary focus areas are:

* At least 70% of source fabric must come from a list of preferred materials made with documented “environmental and/or social impact.”

* All material “must come from a denim mill that has achieved at least a 90% reduction in freshwater use from a 2018-2019 baseline.” The savings must be verified by an independent third party.

* The “finishing” process — dyeing, pressing, applying protective treatments, etc. — must meet set standards for water and energy use, chemicals and worker health.

“Our Global Design Standards allow us to tackle the product stages that have impact on people and our planet,” said Kontoor Vice President of Sustainability, Innovation, Product Development and Procurement Jeff Frye. “While we initially aim to have each of our products meet one of the three standards, we are actively striving to reach new levels of innovation and sustainability that will continually improve the sustainable performance of our products.”

Kontoor said it will apply the standards first to its Wrangler brand and add a “WeCare” badge to apparel meeting the requirements.

Among its sustainability goals, Kontoor aims to power all of its own facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2025.