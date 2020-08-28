A significant recovery in Novant Health Inc.'s investment portfolio during the second quarter was not enough to spare the system another negative financial report for fiscal 2020.
The not-for-profit system reported Friday a $185.62 million loss for the first half of the fiscal year, which was an improvement from a $374.9 million loss in the first quarter.
By comparison, Novant had $278.17 million in excess revenue in fiscal 2019.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
Novant reported a $182.9 million investment loss as of June 30.
It was an improvement from a $403.6 million loss during the first quarter from the stock market’s initial plunge in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The investment portfolio rebounded to a $220.7 million gain in the second quarter.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
In terms of core operating revenue, Novant reported $2.56 billion for the first half, down 3.5%.
The decline reflected that Novant, like most healthcare systems in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
Novant reported $303.5 million in “other income,” compared with $169.2 million a year ago.
Meanwhile, operating expenses fell 1.5% to $2.39 billion. Salaries and employment benefits dropped 3.3% to $1.45 billion, while supplies rose 1.4% to $941.4 million.
It listed spending $183.7 million on capital projects, down from $186.6 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed, as typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.