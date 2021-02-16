Hanesbrands discloses composition of global workforce

Hanesbrands Inc., the lone Fortune 500 company based in Winston-Salem, disclosed the composition of its global workforce last week as part of its fiscal 2020 financial report. The company said it has facilities in more than 40 countries on six continents.

The company said that as of Jan. 2, it has 61,000 employees, of which about 54,000, or 88%, work in operations outside the United States. More than 93% of the workforce, or 56,000, are full-time employees.

More than 80% of its workforce, or 49,000 employees, is employed in large-scale supply chain facilities, primarily in Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Asia.

The workforce is about two-thirds female and one-third male.

