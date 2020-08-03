Hanesbrands Inc.'s new chief executive, Stephen Bratspies, began his first day at work Monday already eligible for more than $2.8 million in equity awards.
The company said Friday the equity awards were granted "to induce Bratspies to commence employment" on Aug. 3. The board of directors' compensation committee approved the inducement awards July 27.
"The company believes that these equity grants create a strong alignment of interests between Bratspies and company shareholders," Hanesbrands said in a statement.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Bratspies, 52, become the company’s third chief executive since the company was spun out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.
Bratspies succeeded Gerald Evans Jr., who announced March 11 his plans to retire on Jan. 2 after a 37-year career at the basic apparel manufacturer and more than four years as chief executive.
The approved equity awards are in three forms: restricted stock units (RSU) with a grant date value equal to $1.41 million; performance stock units (PSU) also with a grant date target amount equal to $1.41 million; and options to purchase 250,000 shares of company common stock.
Hanesbrands' stock opened trading Monday at $14.13, which would have required Bratspies to pay $3.53 million to acquire the 250,000 shares now.
The RSUs are scheduled to vest over three years, with one-third vesting on Aug. 3 for 2021, 2022 and 2023. Bratspies must remain an employee through each work anniversary date.
Each PSU represents the right to receive 0% to 200% of the number of shares of company stock covered by the award. The awarding is subject to how the company meets applicable fiscal-year performance metrics. Those units also are scheduled to vest over three years, with one-third vesting on Aug. 3 for 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The ability to purchase the company stock options follows the same three work anniversary vesting schedules. The exercise prices of the first option period would be 100% of the share price on Aug. 3, 2021, then 120% on Aug. 3, 2022, and 140% on Aug. 3, 2023.
Hanesbrands disclosed June 9 that Bratspies will have a base annual salary of $1.1 million — the same as Evans — although it will be pro-rated for fiscal 2020.
Bratspies will be eligible for annual incentives worth up to 150% of his annual base salary and a target long-term incentive program worth up to $6.75 million.
Bratspies has more than 25 years of retail, digital and consumer-product leadership experience.
Most recently, he served as chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc., where he managed $330 billion in sales, drove a major merchandising transformation initiative, and accelerated comp-store sales and market-share gains.
Walmart was Hanesbrands’ largest customer in 2019, representing 14% of its sales.
Bratspies’ other roles at Walmart include executive vice president of general merchandise, executive vice president of food, and senior vice president of marketing. He also worked at Specialty Brands and PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay North America division.
“Steve is an experienced global leader, has a strong vision for the future of consumer-products businesses, and has an extensive track record of success in senior management roles across a number of critical business disciplines,” Ronald Nelson, Hanesbrands’ chief executive, said in a June 9 statement.
“He has tackled complex business challenges and consistently delivered superior results across a multitude of consumer product categories.
