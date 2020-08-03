Hanesbrands Inc. served as one of the Top-10 vendors of COVID-19 supplies to the federal government, according to a Government Accountability Office report released last week.
Hanesbrands ranked seventh with six personal protective equipment contracts valued at $523.5 million.
The breakdown was $348.5 million for medical face masks and $175 million for reusable medical gowns.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
The surgical gowns were distributed by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency to hospitals and temporary treatment facilities. The long-sleeve gowns are made from fabric designed to be splash resistant and can be washed.
The medical gowns contract was considered as one of the largest in the PPE sourcing effort.
Hanesbrands confirmed March 21 it would begin producing cotton surgical masks at some of its factories in Latin American as part of a federal contract to combat a national shortage of face masks. At peak production, its plants produce about 40 million a week.
President Donald Trump mentioned the Hanesbrands contract with the federal government during a March news briefing about the coronavirus.
Hanesbrands said July 5 it had completed production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings ordered by the U.S. government.
It also made more than 20 million medical gowns for the federal government.
Those federal government contracts played a major role in Hanesbrands reporting Thursday a 7.8% increase in second-quarter net income to $161.2 million.
During the second quarter, Hanesbrands began selling those same products to businesses and consumers. The products, sold under the Champion and Hanes brands. They are available online, in retail stores and in Hanesbrands outlet stores. Altogether, face masks and medical gowns represented $752 million in sales, or 43% of its second-quarter revenue.
With the federal government contract completed for now, Hanesbrands projects more than $152 million in PPE sales to businesses and consumers in the second half of fiscal 2020.
Gerald Evans Jr., who stepped down as the company’s chief executive Monday, told analysts Thursday that business and consumer PPE sales could reach $250 million to $300 million annually.
The $2 trillion federal CARES stimulus package requires the agency “to provide a comprehensive review of COVID-19 federal contracting,” including whether there was competition for the contracts.
The report was the agency’s first formal response and was compiled through June 11.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services received $8.94 billion, or just more than half of the $17.8 billion geared toward federal government pandemic-response contracts.
About $1.2 billion was spent on PPE clothing. Another apparel supplier, Parkdale Advanced Material Inc., was fifth on the list at $595.1 million on 13 contracts.
“About 62% of federal contract obligations were for goods to treat COVID-19 patients and protect health care workers — including ventilators, gowns and N95 respirators,” according to the report. “Less than half (47%) of total contract obligations were identified as competed.”
There was no determination listed for the Hanesbrands contracts.
Federal agencies “are generally required to use full and open competition when soliciting offers and awarding contracts,” the GAO said.
“Our prior work has emphasized that competition is a cornerstone of the acquisition system, and that promoting competition in federal contracting presents the opportunity for significant cost savings, among other benefits.”
GAO said there are some exceptions “to full and open competition under certain circumstances” that can include “an unusual and compelling urgency that the government would suffer serious financial or other injury ... there is only one responsible source able to satisfy the agency’s requirement.”
“Out of the $9.4 billion identified as noncompetitive contract obligations, about $6.9 billion were reported as using the unusual and compelling urgency exception to full and open competition,” the GAO said.
