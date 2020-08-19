A sizable increase in salaries and wages contributed to Cone Health having an 18.4% decline in excess revenue through three quarters of fiscal 2019-20, the not-for-profit system reported Wednesday.
For a not-for-profit organization, excess revenue is equivalent to profit in a for-profit organization.
In recent quarters, Cone has become the first of the Triad’s three main health care systems to disclose quarterly financial reports.
The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.
The state’s not-for-profit health care systems have experienced during the fiscal year two main COVID-19 blows: a six-week pause on performing non-essential elective surgeries; and additional expenses for treating patients with the virus.
However, the main factor for Cone during fiscal 2019-20 has been a 6.6% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $611.9 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019.
Overall operating revenue was up 2.6% to $1.66 billion.
Core patient revenue was unchanged at $1.46 billion. It has experienced a 14.4% decrease in outpatient visits to 611,456, a 10% decline in emergency department visits at 233,816, and surgical procedures slipped 11.7% to 27,579.
It had “premium” revenue of $111.2 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 4.1%. Other operating revenue rose 80% to $85.3 million.
Cone, like most of the state’s major health care systems, halted non-essential elective surgeries in mid-March. Cone resumed some of those surgeries May 11 under a phased approach, spokesman Doug Allred said.
Overall expenses increased 4.5% to $1.65 billion. Supplier costs jumped 7.2% to $326.6 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
The system reported a 3.1% increase in investment income to $20 million. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital improvements.
"Management continues to analyze the impact of this crisis and is working with all governmental agencies for financial assistance and relief," the system said in its report.
Cone said it received $35 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants. It received $140 million in advance payments from the federal Centers Medicare and Medicaid Services during the third quarter that it is repaying this month from Medicaid and Medicaid patient reimbursement.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 47.1% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 44.7% and self-pay was 1.5%.
Cone announced Aug. 12 it has agreed to merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.
The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would be in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.
Howard Kern, Sentara's president and chief executive, would lead the combined organization from the Norfolk headquarters. Cone Health chief executive Terry Akin would serve as president of the Cone division.
The systems said the merger, which is subject to state and federal review, is expected to close by mid-2021. It's expected that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations.
They will continue to function separately until the acquisition is completed.
