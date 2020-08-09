A bipartisan U.S. House bill signed into law Saturday by President Donald Trump allows IFB Solutions Inc. to again compete for production contracts with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Although House Resolution 4920 favorably resolves for IFB a VA contractual dispute that surfaced in November 2015, it won’t restore the 137 optical laboratory jobs it had to eliminate in September and October.
Those jobs included 76 held by employees who are blind and 15 by veterans.
The Winston-Salem company is the largest employer of the blind in the United States, with about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.
IFB said in a statement Sunday that the new law “provides bittersweet closure to our nearly four-year effort to protect jobs for employees who are blind or visually impaired working in our optical lab and supporting IFB’s long-standing contracts” with the VA.
IFB said that while the law “will help protect existing, longstanding VA contracts held by AbilityOne nonprofit agencies ... it does not enable IFB Solutions to regain the VA contracts lost last fall or all of the optical lab jobs supporting those contracts.”
The bill was introduced in October and cleared the House on Dec. 16. The Senate made changes to the bill before passing it on March 12.
Among the changes was to exclude contracts that had been terminated by the VA, as is the case for IFB.
The House agreed to the Senate changes July 20. The bill was sent to Trump on July 28, who had 10 days to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
“Agreeing to the amendment was important to enabling swift approvals, thereby saving as many current VA contracts held by our fellow AbilityOne agencies as possible,” IFB said.
IFB said that “there is a possibility that the work could come back to the AbilityOne program should the VA not be able to qualify that there are two or more veteran-owned small businesses capable of performing the work.”
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, is co-sponsor of the bill titled “Department of Veterans Affairs Contracting Preference Consistency Act of 2020.”
Foxx said in a statement that “with the passage of H.R. 4920, nonprofits, including IFB Solutions, will have the opportunity to continue to work for the VA if they held contracts that predate the Veterans Benefits Act of 2006.”
New strategies
IFB said it will continue to pursue new contracts, especially commercial opportunities outside of the federal marketplace.
Since the ending of the VA optical lab contracts, IFB has shifted toward other revenue sources from new vendors, “mining more the ones we have now and creating new opportunities, like the retail store,” said David Horton, IFB’s president and chief executive.
In March, IFB opened its Twenty200 Eyewear optical store at 631 Coliseum Drive NW in Winston-Salem.
AbilityOne
IFB had provided prescription eyewear to the VA since the late 1990s.
IFB’s VA contracts have come through the act known as AbilityOne, passed by Congress in the 1930s, that gives federal government preference to companies that employ the blind or severely disabled.
The work for the VA had meant $15.4 million in annual revenue, representing nearly 20% of IFB’s total revenue until October 2019.
However, Congress passed in 2006 the Veterans Benefits Act. Known as Veterans First legislation, the act is one of the ways Congress recognizes and repays disabled veterans for their military service.
According to IFB, Congress did not specify an exemption for AbilityOne in the Veteran Benefits Act, “creating the opportunity for conflict” with a potential vendor.
PDS Solutions, operated by a disabled veteran, has provided visual products to the VA since 1998.
PDS’ legal claim has been that businesses owned by disabled veterans should have priority over those from AbilityOne. This was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling that Congress also supported in an amicus brief.”
The VA said in an August 2019 statement that “per the federal laws set by Congress, the VA limits competition for contracts to service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses in certain circumstances. This is one of those circumstances.”
The VA terminated the IFB contracts in September, with a federal judge denying IFB’s stay request.
Dan Kelly, who is blind and IFB’s executive vice president of strategy and programs, said in December that IFB doesn’t believe “it was ever the intention of Congress or of the courts to keep people who are blind or visually impaired from finding jobs.”
“There is enough business with the VA for both groups, which is what this new legislation is designed to address.”
