A major increase in its provision for loan losses and a drop in loan income contributed to F.N.B. Corp. reporting Thursday a 12.4% decline in second-quarter net income to $81.6 million.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The bank placed $30.2 million into the loan-loss provision in the second quarter, compared with $47.8 million in the first quarter and $11.5 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Most banks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their markets, are expected to increase the provision for several more quarters.
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said F.N.B.’s provision was “lower than expected, though revenues and expenses were also better than forecast.”
Diluted earnings for F.N.B. were 25 cents. The average earnings forecast was 22 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
When factoring in the increased loan-loss provision, loan revenue fell 9.7% to $197.8 million.
The bank said it provided $2.6 billion worth of federal Paycheck Protection Program small-business loans during the quarter.
Fee revenue climbed 3.7% to $77.6 million. Service charges, by far F.N.B.’s largest fee revenue source, fell 25.4% to $23.9 million. Mortgage-banking operations rose surged 117.4% to $16.5 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $191 million on June 30, compared with $154 million on March 31 and $125 million on June 30, 2019.
“Operating earnings per share in the quarter increased 63% to 26 cents, even with a substantial credit reserve build due to the potential impact of COVID-19 and changing macroeconomic conditions,” the bank said.
The company reported $2 million in COVID-19 related expenses in the quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.