The General Assembly's approval of one of the nation's stingiest unemployment insurance benefits law has served as an unpleasant Valentine's Day present for jobless North Carolinians the past seven years.
The Republican super-majority passed House Bill 4 on Feb. 14, 2013. Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed it into law five days later, and it went into effect July 1, 2013.
It was the first major symbol of what became a significant six-year push to shrink state safety-net programs by the super-majority.
Unemployment benefits are drawn mostly by people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own.
HB4 reduced the maximum number of weekly state regular UI benefits from 26 to 12, set a minimum weekly benefit floor of five, and cut the weekly benefit amount from $535 to $350.
The law also required five weekly job-search contacts for recipients.
The super-majority ended the minimum weekly sliding scale and reduced the number of weekly contacts from five to two by amending the law in September 2015. However, the maximum sliding scale remained.
The maximum number of weeks has not increased beyond 12 since the law went into effect because the state's jobless rate had remained below 5.5% until the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
Currently, 44 states provide 26 weeks of regular state UI benefits. The average North Carolinian currently draws a weekly state regular benefit of $278.
Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, was the primary sponsor of HB4 and served at that time as co-chairwoman of the House Revenue Laws committee.
When HB4 was being debated, the state had a $2.59 billion debt to the U.S. Labor Department from borrowing funds to pay extended state UI benefits during the Great Recession of 2008-11.
By passing HB4, North Carolina legislators turned away what would have been up to $350 million in federal UI benefits for the last six months of 2013. U.S. Labor regulations at that time did not permit states to reduce their regular UI benefits and still qualify for federal extended assistance.
“It’s the best fix I can come up with for an ugly scenario we have to resolve,” Howard said in January 2013.
“There are no good answers. This (unemployment insurance) is becoming a welfare-dependent program in a lot of cases.”
A key element to HB4 was establishing a sliding scale for minimum and maximum benefits for when the state’s jobless rate ranges between 5.5% and 9%.
The sliding scale would raise the number of minimum and maximum benefit weeks by one with every 0.5% increase in the state jobless rate up to 9%.
For example, a 6% state jobless rate would raise the minimum benefit weeks to six and maximum to 13. At more than 9%, the minimum would be at 13 weeks and the maximum at 20 weeks.
The sliding scale likewise lower the number of benefit weeks by one for every 0.5% decrease up to 5.5%.
The law permits the sliding scale to be altered twice a year, only on Jan. 1 and July 1.
The Jan. 1 trigger is the average jobless rate for the period of the previous July through September. The July 1 trigger is for the period of the previous January through March.
For example, even though the state’s jobless rate averaged 11.1% for April through June of this year, the average rate was 3.9% for January through March.
