Initial federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina have increased for the first time in four weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina experienced a 15.9% increase to 16,607 for the week that ended Aug. 15. That's up from a revised 14,328 for the week that ended Aug. 8.
Nationwide, initial claims went back over the 1 million threshold at 1.11 million after dropping to 971,000 the previous week. Claims have surpassed the 1 million mark for 21 of the last 22 weeks.
The national peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 54.9 million, though that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs. There were 28 million individuals with an active claim as of Aug. 1, down from 28.2 million as of July 25.
North Carolina had the 15th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Since mid-July, initial claims "have been more uneven, sometimes falling, sometimes rising, but the general trend is slightly down," said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
"This indicates that layoffs are slowing, but that involuntary unemployment remains extremely elevated.
"It could be that the increase in cases of coronavirus in many parts of the country over the summer has weighed on the recovery in the labor market," Faucher said.
N.C. update
Initial state and federal UI claims in North Carolina were at 5,091 on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
New daily claims have been below 10,000 for all of August and for 25 of the last 27 days.
Since mid-March, 1.24 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.17 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29.3% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 69% of claimants, or 862,221, have been approved for benefits, while 26%, or 321,925, were determined to not be eligible.
North Carolinians altogether have received just under $7 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
Besides the $1.61 billion paid in regular state benefits, the remaining $5.38 billion has come from federal funding, including $4.68 billion from the pandemic unemployment compensation program that featured the now-ended $600 weekly supplement.
Lost Wages initiative
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday his administration is finalizing North Carolina's application for what has become known as the federal Lost Wages Assistance program.
President Donald Trump signed a form of an executive order that could provide $300 in weekly federal extended unemployment insurance benefits. The extended federal supplement is being provided through utilizing $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Meanwhile, states would be required to pay an additional $100 to make the weekly benefits worth $400.
In many instances, states would get credit for $100 in regular state benefits they already are providing to recipients.
However, to actually provide an additional $100, states may need to draw from a UI trust fund, such as North Carolina has, or federal CARES Act relief funding they have received since April.
Although the $300 in federal extended benefits is likely to be made retroactive to Aug. 1, it is expected to only last three to four weeks and take several weeks for claimants to receive in some states.
"The faster and less bureaucratic route is for Congress and the president to extend the $600 per week benefit program that already exists, and it’s unconscionable this hasn’t been done," Cooper said.
"If this is the only option for North Carolina, we want to take it. We want to get as much money to North Carolinians as we can."
U.S. Labor officials said Wednesday federal lost wages benefits have been approved for Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah. The Associated Press reported 18 states have applied.
