Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped last week for the 10th time in the past 11 weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state experienced a 3.8% decrease, to 26,861, for the week that ended July 11. For the week ending July 4, the revised claim total was 27,937.
Nationwide, there were 1.3 million initial unemployment-insurance, or UI, claims filed last week, compared with the revised figure of 1.31 million for the week that ended July 4. Claims have surpassed the 1 million mark for 17 consecutive weeks.
The national peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 49.8 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs. There were 32 million individuals with an active claim as of June 27
North Carolina had the 14th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 11.9% for the week ending July 4, down from a revised 12.2% for the previous week.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. jobless rates were 4.4% in March, 14.7% in April, 13.3% in May and 11.1% in June.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April and 12.9% in May. The June unemployment report will be disclosed Friday.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are not counted as part of the labor force.
“Initial and continuing claims indicate that large-scale layoffs are still occurring, albeit at a slower pace than earlier in the pandemic,” said Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
“Some of those who have lost their jobs are being reemployed; but that the level of unemployment remains extremely elevated,” he said.
“The resurgence of the virus could lead to further layoffs and state restrictions on economic activity,” Faucher said. “Temporary job losses could turn into permanent ones if businesses are unable to reopen, or do not see a viable path to recovery.”
Statewide UI claims
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that $5.79 billion had been paid in state and federal benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.16 billion has been paid out, or 30.2%.
The remaining unemployment-payment breakdown is $3.08 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package, $1.42 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, $125.8 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, and $980,938 in a new federal extended benefits program.
About 79.8% of unemployment-insurance payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
What makes that percentage critical for unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians is that federal benefits could expire as early as July 26 unless extended by Congress.
State Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, called again Thursday for theN.C. General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Unemployment Insurance to meet immediately to discuss enhancing state UI weekly benefit amounts and expanding the number of weeks beyond the current maximum of 12.
“We are sitting on close to $3 billion in our Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund,” Nickel said. “We can afford to increase benefits and throw jobless workers a lifeline.
“With the federal supplement of $600 per week running out and no end in sight for this pandemic,” he said, “failure to raise these benefits would be an absolute betrayal of our constituents.”
There are now 1.16 million claimants representing 1.93 million claims after 10,781 were filed Wednesday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Currently, 28.7% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim. The June state jobless report is scheduled for release Friday.
According to the Division of Employment Security, 805,910 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 69% of the state’s claimants. About 21%, or 249,664, have been determined not eligible for benefits, while 4%, or 41,094, are awaiting a decision on state benefits.
