Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that his administration is moving forward to make North Carolinians eligible for a potential federal extension of unemployment insurance benefits.
However, Cooper cautioned that the executive-order proposal from President Donald Trump will not be simple to implement and the potential new $300 federal weekly supplement may be several weeks from arriving, if at all.
The new federal extended UI funding would come from a transfer of $44 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Economists say that funding could last nationwide from four to six weeks, at best.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, are advocating for the proposal, which requires states to add $100 to the federal supplement. Money from existing regular UI payments could count as the state's match.
Meanwhile, Cooper is urging Berger and Moore to support increasing the state's regular UI program as the best method to help those furloughed and jobless.
"It is unconscionable that the president and Congress have not reached an agreement to fund the program that is already there," Cooper said. He was referring to the $600 weekly federal UI supplement that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
"The president's order creates a new program, which will require every state to set up a separate bank account and a separate regulatory (pipeline)," Cooper said.
Cooper said he wants unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians "to get all they can get, so I would advocate that we do take the $300 and add $100" from the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Cooper said state Commerce officials "are still waiting" for the U.S. Labor Department's rules "for how this is going to operate."
Cooper said he asked North Carolina's congressional delegation "not to create more programs."
"It is already difficult enough for states to administer. Fund the programs we've already set up."
State benefits scenario
Since July 2013, unemployed North Carolinians have been eligible for a maximum of 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits, down from 26 weeks, at a weekly maximum of $350, down from $530.
The lower UI benefits were put into place by the Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
The maximum of 12 weeks is tied with Florida for the lowest in the country, while 44 states provide a maximum of 26 weeks.
On Wednesday, Cooper sent a letter to Berger and Moore recommending that they support legislation to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits to at least 24 weeks, and the maximum weekly benefit to $500.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to resume the 2020 session Sept. 2. It is expected to focus on how to spend remaining federal CARES Act funding sent to the state.
North Carolinians altogether have received $6.88 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 federal supplement.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.59 billion has been paid out, or 41.2% of the fund’s total, including about $23 million since July 26.
By comparison, $4.65 billion came from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) program.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package, passed in late April, extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum.
The 13-week extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them,” which could delay payments.
Benefit claims update
Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina remained on the decline last week, but on a slower pace, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina experienced a 17.4% decrease to 13,635 for the week that ended Aug. 8.
North Carolina had the 16th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, there were 963,000 initial claims filed last week, compared with the revised figure of 1.19 million for the week that ended Aug. 1.
It was the first time in 21 weeks that nationwide claims were less than 1 million. The national peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 54.8 million, though that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
There were 28.25 million individuals with an active claim as of July 25, down from 31.3 million as of July 18.
