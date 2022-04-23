Raleigh bank tries to carve niche in serving cannabis industry

North Carolina is one of 13 states that have no legal avenue for the use of medical marijuana, much less the sale and distribution of recreational cannabis.

That hasn’t deterred a 100-year-old Raleigh bank, West Town Bank & Trust, from launching last week a dedicated cannabis/CBD banking program that officials believe will have national appeal.

The program represents an extension of the bank’s mission “to make financial services more accessible to emerging and underserved industries.”

“As one of the first banks to roll out a hemp banking program (in 2019) after the 2018 (federal) Farm Bill, we witnessed first-hand the role dedicated banking programs played in advancing the entire industry,” Ross Sloan, West Town’s senior vice president of Hemp & Cannabis Banking, said in a news release Wednesday.

The cannabis banking team is made up of seven certified financial service professionals.

“We’re excited to do the same for cannabis businesses, offering them the banking services they need to fuel not only their growth, but the growth of the entire cannabis industry,” Sloan said.

West Town’s work with hemp/CBD oil businesses already has made it stand out within the industry.

CBDAdvertisingAgency.com wrote that West Town is “probably one of the banks that is most dedicated to the hemp business. The company has a special program focused on cannabis entrepreneurs.”

“You will get the same services as if you were a regular business, and the bank can also provide legal advice in case something goes wrong.

“West Town relies on its innovative platform to create actionable solutions for cannabis businesses.”

CBDAdvertisingAgency.com said that “with the emergence of CBD, we have also seen the emergence of CBD-friendly banks, even though America doesn’t have a sound legal system that would allow for rapid expansion of the industry.”

“By itself, hemp products are pretty controversial, and until recently, most banks regarded them as high-risk.

“There are also major legal and regulatory differences from state to state, making it really hard to sell and transport CBD across the US. This caused issues for CBD businesses as well. Even if you got (a loan), you had to pay enormous interest.”

Reach spreading

Recreational use of cannabis has legal status in 18 states, primarily blue and purple states, but also red states Alaska and Montana.

Because federal law forbids recreational use of marijuana, most cannabis businesses struggle to find financial institutions willing to provide traditional business products.

That leaves most of the businesses to operate without bank accounts or electronic payments, while some rely on third-party groups that collaborate with Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-insured banks “behind closed doors,” West Town said.

Without banks, the cannabis industry must, by necessity, be an all-cash business.

That means no electronic payments, no credit and debit-card transactions, no access to bank depository and safekeeping services, no audit, control and payments-tracing services, and other oversight requirements.

“Since federal law prohibits the sale and use of marijuana, national banks like Wells Fargo may not knowingly bank or provide services to marijuana businesses or for related activities,” Wells Fargo said in a statement.

Truist Financial Corp. said in a statement that “as federally regulated bank, we abide by all applicable federal laws and regulations.”

“As the production, distribution and sale of marijuana is illegal under federal law, Truist cannot provide banking services to those engaged in these activities.

“We recognize this is a complex issue for the banking industry, and we welcome clarity from lawmakers and regulators as more states consider legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational purposes.”

Physical threats

The challenges of such financial limitations for cannabis businesses are not only risky revenue-wise, but physically as well.

Just last week, the Associated Press reported that dozens of cannabis businesses in the San Francisco Bay area were robbed last fall in a wave of attacks that sometimes appeared coordinated.

Industry trackers in Washington state have reported at least 80 robberies so far this year, mostly in the Puget Sound region.

For example, AP reported that in March a suspect shot and killed an employee at a cannabis store in Tacoma; an ID checker shot and killed a robber in Covington; Seattle police shot and killed a suspect following a robbery in Bellevue; and a robber pistol-whipped a worker at an Everett shop.

AP also reported that marijuana shops that can afford it have hired private security guards, sometimes at costs of more than $50,000 a month for a round-the-clock detail, said Adán Espino, executive director of the Craft Cannabis Coalition.

Espino said he’s pushing for state lawmakers to give tax credits to cannabis stores that have to shell out money for security.

Industry support

“The lack of dependable financial services stunts the industry’s potential for growth, profitability and increased consumer trust,” according to West Town.

The federal uncertainty about legal cannabis use, and the often-piecemeal state regulatory approaches, have led the American Bankers Association and most state banking commissions — including in North Carolina — to lend their support to the latest push for the federal SAFE Banking Act that was submitted initially in 2013.

The bill would keep federal regulators from penalizing banks that work with licensed cannabis businesses.

The state bankers association has written the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee to conduct hearings on the merits of providing cannabis-related businesses access to banking services.

The associations stress that “although we do not take a position on the legalization of marijuana, our members are committed to serving the financial needs of their communities — including those that have voted to legalize cannabis.”

“We believe federal action is necessary and support a solution that would allow banks to serve cannabis-related businesses in states where the activity is legal.”

The associations wrote that “leaving the cannabis industry unbanked presents serious public safety, revenue administration and legal compliance concerns and must be remedied immediately.”

“These businesses also must remit payments for state taxes and licensing fees in cash, denying the states the efficiencies and safety of more modern payment methods.”

From the financial institutions’ perspective, the associations wrote that “because revenue paid to them by cannabis businesses can be considered monies derived from illegal activities, financial institutions that bank the unrelated businesses can be accused of violating anti-money laundering laws.”

“If banks are forced to discontinue relationships with these unrelated businesses, a significant portion of the economy in states where cannabis is legal will be cut off from the regulated banking system.”

The American Bankers Association cited similar points to the associations, while stressing the indirect benefits of federal cannabis legislation for vendors and suppliers, landlords and employees.

“Indirect connections to marijuana revenues are hard, if not impossible, for banks to identify and avoid,” the ABA wrote to the same Senate committee.

“While ABA takes no position on the moral issues raised by legalizing ... ABA believes the time has come for Congress and the regulatory agencies to provide greater legal clarity to banks operating in states where marijuana has been legalized for medical or adult use.”

Medical marijuana bill

Because North Carolina law doesn’t permit the use of recreational marijuana, and most medicinal purposes, the legislative spotlight is squarely on bipartisan Senate Bill 711, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act.”

The bill advanced through three Senate committees during the 2021 session before stalling in the gateway Rules and Operations committee in August. It is projected to resurface early in the 2022 session.

SB711’s odds of clearing the Senate are considered promising given that Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and chairman of Rules committee, is one of its three primary sponsors.

The pathway through the state House could be equally daunting, if not more so, according to political analysts.

The bill requires the medical marijuana system be self-sustaining from a revenue perspective following initial money to set up the system. The funding would come mostly from license fees and a monthly fee equal to 10% of the gross revenue derived from the products sold at the medical cannabis centers.

Opponents, who included Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, expressed concern that SB711 will: serve as a gateway to legalized marijuana in North Carolina by 2024; that the licensing fee for vendors is too low; that a license should not be allowed to be sold; and that the potential profit levels need to be lowered.

Rabon, a cancer survivor, has said SB711 would not serve as a gateway to recreational marijuana use.

The bill previously was amended to reduce the number of medical cannabis centers from eight to four, two of which would be located in one of the state’s 20 Tier 1 counties — likely Mecklenburg and in the Triangle.

Forsyth and Guilford counties are in Tier 2.

Reactions

Banking analysts are mixed about whether the federal law, if approved, would entice more mainstream financial institutions to serve the hemp and cannabis industries.

“The short answer is yes,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

“At this point, the big banks are in the best position to lobby the government for these changes and they should lean hard.”

Gray said the main hurdle is “that without federal standards for all things related to cannabis — product regulation and standardization to uniform banking rules — it is extremely difficult for the larger banks to be able to stay in compliance with laws that differ from state to state.”

“The federal government needs to step up to clear the way for an industry with such huge potential.

“All aspects from financial regulation, to legalized use, to criminal justice reform, etc. the list is long and I don’t think it can wait much longer.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said he doubts that large mainstream banks, such as Bank of America Corp., Truist and Wells would embrace serving the hemp and cannabis industries.

However, Madjd-Sadjadi said he could envision TD Bank Group getting involved.

TD, based in Toronto, is pursuing regulatory and shareholder approval of its $13.4 billion offer for First Horizon Corp. of Memphis, Tenn., which has a sizable branch presence in the Triad.

“Marijuana is fully legal in Canada, and thus financing could be arranged potentially through the Canadian parent company, especially if it was lending to a Canadian subsidiary of an American company,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

“Since they lend in both U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars, a Canadian bank might be a first mover into this space.”

However, Madjd-Sadjadi cautioned this scenario “might still have significant issues if the U.S. federal government tried to push back, especially with the onerous regulations that the U.S. has tried to impose on foreign lenders in an effort to collect more taxes from American taxpayers with accounts in other countries.”

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte, said “it’s time for prudentially regulated banks to embrace what is, in many jurisdictions, a legal industry.”

“The problem lies with our schizophrenic legal, regulatory and political systems that make marijuana possession and usage in several states quite legal, while said possession and use remain most illegal in other jurisdictions (like North Carolina), as well as at the federal level.”

Plath said that “since absolutely no federally insured bank seeks to break federal law in the first place, the former choice wins hands-down over the latter, leaving just about all of the cannabis industry unbanked in the traditional sense.”

“Now, stop for a moment and think about the secondary and tertiary consequences of leaving a popular and growing industry without access to mainstream American banks, and the payments-and-loan services they provide.

“Either this stuff becomes a legal and legitimate product at the federal level, which is consistent with contemporary social attitudes and mores in practically every jurisdiction of the country, or it should remain illegal everywhere in the country.”

