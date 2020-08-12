The Winston-Salem Journal has promoted Jeri Young, a 20-year veteran with the newspaper, to managing editor.
Young is replacing Andy Morrissey in the role.
Morrissey was named earlier this year as executive editor for Lee Newspapers in the Triad, which includes the Journal and the (Greensboro) News & Record.
“After 20 years with the Journal, Jeri's knowledge of the community and leadership with reporters is invaluable," Morrissey said.
"Jeri has had a hand in editing many of the Journal's award-winning stories, and proves daily that a sense of humor and good sense of story are a great combination."
Young, a native of Charlotte, began her journalism career early, writing her first article in 1982 at age 12 for The Charlotte Observer.
“I’ve always wanted to be a journalist,” Young said. “Seeing my name in print really cemented that.”
Young officially started her newspaper career in 1996 as a reporter at The Charlotte Post, working her way up to Features editor at the weekly paper.
In 1998, she was named managing editor of the Winston-Salem Chronicle.
She joined the Journal as a copy editor in 2000. She has served in the roles of night editor, assistant features editor, assistant metro editor before taking over as news editor in 2016.
“We’ve got a great team,” Young said. “None of this, the awards, the respect from the community, knowing what’s important in our community, happens without the dedicated journalists here. They go above and beyond.”
“We promise to be there for the community, shining light on issues.
“We want to hear from you. We want to know what you think is important and what’s going on that’s good in your neighborhood."
Morrissey's responsibilities include overseeing local and regional coverage in the Triad, as well as working with Lee newspapers Statesville Record & Landmark and the Hickory Daily Record.
