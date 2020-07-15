The largest for the four federal pandemic unemployment benefit program has eclipsed $3 billion in payments to North Carolina claimants, the state Division of Employment Security said Wednesday.
The agency reported $5.77 billion had been paid in state and federal benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.16 billion has been paid out, or 30.2%.
The remaining unemployment-payment breakdown is $3.06 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package, $1.42 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, $124.5 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, and $966,954 in a new federal extended benefits program.
About 79.8% of unemployment-insurance payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
What makes that percentage critical for unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians is that federal benefits could expire as early as July 26 unless extended by Congress.
There are now 1.16 million claimants representing 1.92 million claims after 10,602 were filed Tuesday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Currently, 28.6% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim. The June state jobless report is scheduled for release Friday.
According to DES, 803,415 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 69% of the state’s claimants. About 21%, or 246,955, have been determined not eligible for benefits, while 4%, or 42,717, are awaiting a decision on state benefits.
Small-business worries
Some small businesses in North Carolina, particularly restaurant owners and hospitality operators, have expressed concern that employees would prefer to draw the $600 in weekly federal benefits rather than return to a job that may pay half that, along with risking exposure to the virus.
However, without the $600 federal benefit, the average unemployed North Carolinians would receive about $277 a week in state benefits.
According to the Century Foundation, N.C. workers will experience a 71% decline in unemployment-insurance payments beginning July 26, while the state faces a $364 million loss of income.
The $600 figure was passed — barely — in Congress as a national level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill that would offer a new round of benefits.
Some members of the Trump administration are considering another federal stimulus package, while the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate did not take action on the House package before heading into a two-week recess that ends Friday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told cable TV’s Fox Business that the Trump administration would cap the federal benefits so that workers don’t receive more money than they did at their previous job.
Adam Webb, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Friday that the senator “believes we need to help North Carolinians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and have been hurt the most, and his top priority is getting them back to work as soon as possible.”
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., has not commented publicly on whether he supports an extension of federal UI benefits.
