It is now official: the U.S. is in a recession after suffering two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product. It fell 33% last quarter on an annual basis (8% for the quarter) after a 5% annual GDP decline the first quarter. The eurozone was even worst, dropping 12% when measured quarter over quarter. (The definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP.)
The GDP drop was the largest ever since the government began releasing quarterly GDP numbers in 1945. The previous biggest quarterly drop was 10% in 1958. Certainly, it is bad news for President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects because no president in the past 100 years who ran for another term, running for another four-year term in the past 100 years, has won when there has been a recession within two years of the election.
Surprisingly, the stock market continued its rally last month. July gains were 6% for the S&P 500 and 7% for the NASDAQ. After rising four months in a row, the S&P 500 is up 2% for this year’s first seven months and the NASDAQ reached a record high last month, increasing 20% year to date. (Apple and Amazon reported terrific quarterly earnings July 30. Amazon has now jumped 75% so far this year while Apple has climbed 55% (through August 6).)
Obviously, my prediction since mid-May that we were overdue for a 10% or more stock-market sell-off has been totally wrong. I put too much emphasis on all-time record unemployment numbers (more than 55 million new claims so far since March) and the plunge in business activity caused by government-ordered virus-related shutdowns.
I failed to grasp the incredible impact of the massive money-expanding response by the Federal Reserve. It is hard to believe that the money supply increased 34% between March 1 and July 31, more than twice as much during and right after the 56% stock market crash from 2007 2009.
The Fed and Uncle Sam’s borrowing pumped about $5 trillion into the U.S. economy for the three months ending in June. Yet the entire nominal U.S. GDP for the quarter was actually less, at $4.85 trillion!
It was the first time ever that Uncle Sam’s aid to the U.S. exceeded quarterly GDP, according to a July 31 report in Barron’s.
Household savings rates during 2020’s second quarter were an all-time high, at 25.7%, compared with 9.5% in the first quarter. Certainly, a significant amount of those savings were invested in U.S. stocks.
How was it possible to save so much when wages and salaries fell at a $680 billion annual rate last quarter? The answer of course is Uncle Sam’s generosity.
And of course the generous old man is not done. His representatives and senators are negotiating on another economic relief package that is likely to top a trillion dollars (as I write this Thursday). Apparently its key feature could be a federal unemployment-insurance supplement of $400 a week until Dec. 31.
The federal deficit for 2020 was forecast to be about $1 trillion before the novel coronavirus struck; now it is likely to be near $5 trillion, 20% of our economy! The only other time the deficit was higher than that, as a percentage of GDP, was World War II when everyone agreed that we would borrow whatever was necessary to defeat Nazi Germany and Japan.
U.S. House Democrats and some Republicans are arguing that to keep the economy functioning during this crisis we should use the same approach as that was used during World War II — totally ignore deficits to spend whatever is needed. They claim that this is not a big problem because it is supported by what is known as modern monetary theory, or MMT, which argues that wealthy countries can literally create an unlimited amount of money without any real damage to their economies.
Obviously, individuals and businesses can never overspend without serious consequences. However, MMT adherents claim those rules don’t apply to developed countries because they can print huge amounts of money in their own currencies, almost without limit. The leading MMT economist is Stephanie Kelton, a professor at Stony Brook University, a former key adviser to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and a member of Joe Biden’s “unity task force.”
Last year, Kelton wrote the controversial book “The Deficit Myth.” It claims most fears about huge budget deficits are wrongheaded and dangerous. She argues that the idea governments are bound by the same financial constraints as households and businesses is “the deficit myth.”
People and businesses are currency “users,” whereas government is a currency “issuer” that has a monopoly power to print as much money as desirable. She argues that it is impossible for the government to go broke or default on its debt because it can always create more money. Therefore, she claims that “concepts like the deficit, and the debt ceiling and balanced budget agreements, are accounting constructs, not real limits.”
Her only constraint is that too much money creation, beyond the economy’s capacity to absorb it, could cause inflation. However, she claims if that happens inflation can easily be constrained by simply raising taxes. (Talk about unrealistic thinking — our politicians never vote to raise taxes, even for badly-needed infrastructure projects.)
I think we need not worry very much about government debt causing inflation. A little-known study by International Monetary Fund economists in 2009 looked at up to 45 years of data from 71 countries to determine deficit spending’s effect on inflation. While each 1% of increased debt caused a 0.3% increase in inflation in the poorest countries studied, there was “no relationship between government debt and inflation in developed countries.”
The major problem with MMT that Kelton ignores is that it is immoral for our generation to rack up immense increases in debt that will never will be repaid. The national debt always grows ever larger because our politicians never adopt balanced budgets. (The 2020 deficit was estimated to be $1 trillion despite the superb economy before the virus struck.)
As a result more and more of our kids’ and grandkids’ taxes will be siphoned off to pay interest payments on the huge debt that our generation created, leaving less money for them to benefit from badly needed government services.
The other problem, mostly argued by conservatives, is that more government spending expands Uncle Sam’s power and will enable progressives to secure money for the Green New Deal, climate-change initiatives, Medicare for all and other expensive programs. Also, they point out that government spending, even on worthwhile projects, is usually far more wasteful and less efficient than private-sector outlays.
While I disagree with some aspects of borrowing trillions of dollars to offset the economic devastation caused by the virus, I certainly think we had no other viable alternative.
