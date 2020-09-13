The city of Lexington will receive a $24.96 million federal transportation grant toward construction of a multimodal passenger rail and bus station in its Depot district.
The funds come from the federal Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development grant by the U.S. Transportation Department.
The plan is to replace the Seventh Avenue at-grade rail crossing with a grade-separated rail crossing at Fifth Avenue, and make track improvements between the two components.
Newell Clark, mayor of Lexington, said in a statement that "there are very few times as an elected official you can point to the day and time of a game-changing moment in your community’s history."
"This has been an entire community effort from citizen volunteers, businesses owners, non-profits, government staff, officials and countless others."
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said the grant represents "a major investment" in Lexington.
“This award will better connect Lexington to other economic centers of North Carolina to further the economic development of the area."
Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said the renovated depot has the potential to "revitalize the city for decades to come."
