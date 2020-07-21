A second consecutive sharp increase in its provision for loan losses sent Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s second-quarter net income down 37.7% to $62.4 million.
Pinnacle reported Tuesday after the market closed that it took a $68.3 million provision related to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the bank.
By comparison, Pinnacle had a $99.9 million provision for the first quarter and $7.2 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
“Those that perform best through any economic cycle are the ones who are willing and able to quickly adapt to both temporary shifts and permanent change,” Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“As the second quarter evolved, we gathered an immense amount of borrower information through one-on-one discussions, organized surveys, industry data and other methods.
“This information, along with strong asset quality metrics, provides us a great deal of confidence about our portfolio’s ability to better weather the impact of the pandemic and reconfirms the client selection processes we have deployed over these many years,” Turner said.
Pinnacle reported diluted earnings of 83 cents, while adjusted earnings were 89 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 88 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Loan revenue fell 27.2% to $132.3 million when factoring in the provision. Excluding the provision, loan revenue was up 6.2% to $200.6 million.
Pinnacle said it issued federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $2.3 billion during the first two phases.
“Obviously, the Paycheck Protection Program had a significant impact on our second-quarter results,” Turner said.
“Although it is difficult to measure precisely the level of increased deposits that came to us from the PPP, our research indicates that our PPP borrowers increased their deposit balances with our firm by roughly $1.7 billion between March 31 and June 30, or 61% of our linked-quarter core deposit growth of $2.8 billion.”
Harold Carpenter, Pinnacle’s chief financial officer, said the bank “remains optimistic that our loan growth will achieve an annualized growth rate of low- to mid-single digits in the second half of the year.”
“But, this will be subject to the ebbs and flows of the pandemic and the influence it has on business owners and the resulting leverage they are willing to accept in order to grow their businesses.”
Fee revenue increased 3.2% to $72.9 million. The biggest factors were: gains on mortgage loans sold at $19.6 million, up 226%; income from equity securities at $17.2 million, down 46.6%; and other noninterest income at $17.2 million, up 4.4%.
Nonperforming loans were at $84.7 million on June 30, compared with $98.1 million on March 31 and $102.7 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were $5.4 million in the second quarter, compared with $10.1 million in the first quarter and $4.1 million a year ago.
Pinnacle’s board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Aug. 28 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 7.
