Furlough groups

American Airlines listed in its employee memo the number of employees that could be affected by furloughs or voluntary separation packages.

There were be 1,000 reservations employees, representing 23% of that 4,300 workforce.

The airline has reservations facilities in Winston-Salem, Cary, Phoenix and Dallas, along with work-from-home hubs in Hartford, Conn., Miami, Norfolk, Va., and Tucson, Ariz.

The remaining workforce divisions would be: 9,950 flight attendants (37% of category workgroup); 4,500 in fleet service (26%); 3,200 in maintenance and related services (37%); 2,900 in passenger services (30%); 2,500 pilots (18%); 175 in dispatch (36%); 50 in flight crew training instructors (15%); and 10 flight simulator engineers (7%).