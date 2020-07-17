The American Airlines reservations center in Winston-Salem will begin furloughing employees in October and offer voluntary separation packages as part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline filed seven WARN Act notices with the N.C. Commerce Department on Thursday, including one for the center at 799 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem.
Airline executives said the Oct. 1 furloughs and layoffs are timed to begin when the airlines’ workforce obligation to its federal Paycheck Protection Program ends.
American received $5.8 billion in cash and loans from the PPP. In exchange, American committed to not conduct major job cuts or layoffs before Oct. 1.
Four were filed for Charlotte facilities and one each for Cary and Raleigh. The Cary facility is also a reservations center.
A memo sent to employees said 1,000 reservations employees companywide would be affected by the workforce reduction initiative, or 23% of about 4,300 in that workgroup.
The WARN notice said 369 or 370 employees as potentially being affected at each facility.
The Winston-Salem center currently has between 600 and 650 employees, of which about 400 have been working from home due to the pandemic, according to CWA Union 3640.
The WARN notice for the N.C. facilities said 74 employees across the facilities would have their jobs eliminated between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.
A combined 2,474 would be furloughed between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, while another 40 employees would be furloughed between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15.
The company said the number of furloughs could be reduced based on how many employees take voluntary buyouts.
“Given that American Airlines lost $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020, and is currently estimated to be losing roughly $70 million per day, it is likely that many of the furloughed jobs will become permanent,” said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNC Greensboro.
“The question remains which parts of the American Airlines conglomerate are most vulnerable. Expect significant cuts at Winston-Salem’s American Airlines reservation center in the long term as the carrier attempts to stem the flow of red ink.”
The workforce reduction initiative was announced nine days before federal pandemic unemployment benefits — with a $600 weekly payment — are set to expire July 26 unless extended by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
The notices were filed the day after Doug Parker, American’s chief executive, and Robert Isom, American’s president, detailed in an employee memo the airline’s plans for as many as 25,000 furloughs companywide.
The Associated Press reported that U.S. air travel fell 95% from early March to mid-April. It began to slowly recover in May and June, only to level off in July as virus cases surged in the South and Southwest.
“From the time the CARES Act was signed in March, we had a stated goal of avoiding furloughs because we believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated,” the executives wrote.
“That, unfortunately, has not been the case. Our passenger revenues in June, while we believe are better than others in the industry, were more than 80% lower than June 2019.
“With infection rates increasing and several states reestablishing quarantine restrictions, demand for air travel is slowing again,” according to the memo.
The executives said American has more than 20,000 employees “on payroll than we will need to operate our smaller schedule this fall.”
Employees, including those locally, have the option of taking extended leaves of between 15 and 24 months where they would receive medical coverage, select travel privileges and partial pay of up to 50% for certain employees.
The early out program is available to employees with at least 10 years of occupational seniority. It offers up to $150,000 in a retiree health reimbursement arrangement. A more limited early out program is available for employees with fewer than 10 years of occupational seniority.
