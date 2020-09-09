The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments reached a 4½-year high during June, CoreLogic reported this week.
The rate was 7% in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, which includes Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. The rate was 5% in June 2019.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The previous recent high mark was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate was 3% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, up from 1.5% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
The national real-estate research company had cautioned in June that the COVID-19 related economic shutdowns would cause payment delinquencies in April and May. Some lenders have offered forbearance to homeowners whose job was eliminated or furloughed.
The federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.
CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.
As a result, CoreLogic said early stage delinquencies (defined as 30 to 59 days past due) reached its highest level since 1999 during June.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in early March, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate was 7.6% in June, up from 5.3% a year earlier. The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 3.5%, up from 1.7% a year ago.
“Three months into the pandemic-induced recession, the 90-day delinquency rate has spiked to the highest rate in more than 21 years,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic, said that lender forbearance "has been an important tool to help many homeowners through financial stress due to the pandemic.”
“While federal and state governments work toward additional economic support, we expect serious delinquencies will continue to rise — particularly among lower-income households, small-business owners and employees within sectors, like tourism, that have been hard hit by the pandemic.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
Attom Data Solutions reported Aug. 11 that the percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners underwater on their mortgages dipped slightly from 8.7% in the first quarter to 8.5% in the second quarter.
Forsyth had 11,050 residences in that category. A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
By contrast, there were 17.9% in Winston-Salem area households, or 23,430, in the equity-rich category during the second quarter. That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.
The decision by mortgage lenders to suspend mortgage payments for certain households helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the second quarter.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 7.6%, or 10,517, residences, considered as underwater. The region also had 16.6%, or 22,888, in the equity-rich category.
