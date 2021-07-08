02Fitness affiliate buys site for High Point facility

An affiliate of O2 Fitness has paid $5.98 million for a 2.74-acre site in High Point that will be the Raleigh fitness chain’s second location in Guilford County.
According to a Guilford Register of Deeds filing Wednesday, the property is at 4113 Bryan Jordan Place in the Palladium at the Deep River retail complex.
The buyer is listed as Morei Palladium LLC.
O2 Fitness lists on its website that the High Point facility is scheduled to debut Aug. 1. The chain already had a location at Friendly Center in Greensboro.
The seller is Gemcap Development LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
