131 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in North Carolina. State sees dip in positive test rate, hospitalizations

In terms of cases, DHHS reported 6,490 statewide for an overall total of 739,500.

Forsyth was reported with 258 new cases, the highest daily total in five days.

The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,250, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.

It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear after infection.

In the 17-county Triad region, 816 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized, down 28 from Wednesday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.

The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 457, or 22.4% of 2,041 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,902, or 23.7% of 16,489 statewide.

Vaccine timing

Ohl said he has been flooded with questions since the vaccines became available about how crucial is it to get the second dose within 21-day guideline for the Pfizer vaccine and 28-day guideline for the Moderna vaccine.