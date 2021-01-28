131 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in North Carolina. State sees dip in positive test rate, hospitalizations

Daily COVID-19 deaths continue to surge while hospitalizations and positive test rates dipped in North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday an additional 131 deaths statewide, though none in Forsyth County.
With Thursday's report, North Carolina reported 9,046 total COVID-19 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Meanwhile, there were 3,238 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 67 from Wednesday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 3,192 on Dec. 28. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
Also, the state's positive test rate plunged from 11.1% out of 26,269 tests conducted Monday to 7.9% out of 43,510 tests conducted Tuesday.
It is the lowest daily positive test rate since 7.9% on Nov. 13. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 12.1% out of about 1,400 tests conducted Tuesday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Gov. Roy Cooper stressed this week that while some key COVID-19 metrics, such as daily cases and hospitalizations, have dropped, "they are still too high and too many people are falling seriously ill and dying."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."
"The (positive) rate should continue to go slowly down, but if people start getting social again, we could come back in another wave," Ohl said.
Similar to warnings about multi-household gatherings for Christmas and New Year's holiday periods, Ohl cautioned to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl LV parties on Feb. 6.
"We can't relax yet," Ohl said.
Deadly January
January already is North Carolina's deadliest month of the pandemic with 2,243 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.
It is the sixth time in the past eight days that the statewide daily death total totaled at least 109. The record daily high for the pandemic is 142 reported on Jan. 10.
It took just 11 days for the statewide death toll to go from 8,000 to 9,000 after needing just 13 days to rise from 7,000 to 8,000.
In terms of cases, DHHS reported 6,490 statewide for an overall total of 739,500.
Forsyth was reported with 258 new cases, the highest daily total in five days.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,250, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear after infection.
In the 17-county Triad region, 816 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized, down 28 from Wednesday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.
The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 457, or 22.4% of 2,041 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,902, or 23.7% of 16,489 statewide.
Vaccine timing
Ohl said he has been flooded with questions since the vaccines became available about how crucial is it to get the second dose within 21-day guideline for the Pfizer vaccine and 28-day guideline for the Moderna vaccine.
The vaccines are considered to have 95% efficiency about two weeks after both doses are administered. The first dose has a range of 55% to 85% efficiency.
On Monday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccination recommendations to say it is comfortable with the first and second doses being separated by as many as 42 days "if is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval."
Ohl said he agrees with the CDC recommendation.
"The data shows that if you wait up to Day 42 that the vaccine is just as good," Ohl said. "Beyond 42 days, we really don't know for sure."
"We don't have to restart the vaccine over again. You should get the second dose whenever you can once you are eligible for it."
Although there will be limited supplies of first doses through at least mid-February, DHHS holds in reserve the allotments necessary for administering each week's second doses.
Ohl said that allocation system has worked fairly well to date for second doses.
Cooper visits clinic pushing to overcome vaccine hesitancy
