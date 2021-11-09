200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Davie County's willingness to invest in speculative industrial buildings has paid off again with the securing of another manufacturer pledging hundreds of jobs.
Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.
The company, based in Rochester, Mich., plans to spend $40 million on capital investments and create at least 200 jobs when production commences in the third quarter of 2022. Hiring for assembly and other production jobs is expected to begin in June.
The facility will include an innovation center, for which hiring will begin in early spring.
Palltronics projects producing more than 4 million pallets annually at the plant. It said the first three years' worth of production already is sold out.
The company has been made eligible for up to $181,848 in performance-based incentives from Davie County, as well as $68,222 from Mocksville — both over three years.
Davie County Economic Development Commission officials said the company chose not to pursue state economic incentives.
Palltronics president Marty DiFiore said Palltronics began searching for an East Coast manufacturing site in May.
Company officials quickly settled on North Carolina "because of its proximity to the ports for inbound freight, its logistical location and access to trucking companies for shipping finished pallets, and a highly trained workforce well-versed in wood products because of the furniture industry."
After reviewing locations in the Charlotte metro area, DiFiore said company officials determined the Mocksville site was the best fit.
Terry Bralley, president of the Davie economic commission, said Palltronics gives the county an entrance point "into an era of intellectual problem solving driven by data harvesting."
"The creation of 200 new jobs and its financial investment are a tremendous economic boost to the community.”
Palltronics' niche
Palltronics said its pallets are embedded with electronics that offer "unprecedented track and trace capabilities."
"Using technology much like the GPS on a smartphone, each pallet can be traced in real time."
The pallets are manufactured from a wood substrate coated with a proprietary formulation that contains Microban technology, an antimicrobial/antifungal agent that makes them lightweight, hygienic and hard to damage.
Unlike typical wooden pallets that last two to three years with multiple repairs, DiFiore said that testing simulations indicate that Palltronics pallets will last 10 years.
The pallets feature temperature and humidity sensors and an accelerometer" that helps clients ensure that their perishable products arrive at their destination at peak quality. "
The accelerometer indicates any unusual disruption or shaking that fragile foods or sensitive electronic devices may have experienced.
DiFiore cited an egg producer as an example of a customer for its pallets.
"Because of temperature excursions — readings outside of the recommended range — and shock to their product while it is being shipped, egg producers often incur a lot of damage-related expense," DiFiore said.
"Knowing where the damage or temperature excursion occurred in the distribution channel is highly advantageous to improving product safety and quality.”
Fruitful recruiting
Palltronics becomes the seventh manufacturing or production company to select Davie for an economic-development project between July 8 and Tuesday.
The previous six projects represent a combined pledge of at least 188 new jobs and a combined capital investment total of at least $57 million.
Hayward Industries, which makes pool equipment and associated automation systems, is moving into a 324,000-square-foot speculative building in Davie Industrial Center, a 73-acre former farmland site at Interstate Drive and Gildan Drive in Mocksville, just off Interstate 40.
Hayward has committed to a $25 million capital investment and a full-production workforce of 200 involving 50 new jobs, along with 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.
The other projects are:
* Global chemical company Scott Bader, which is planning a $16 million capital investment in an 110,000-square-foot facility in SouthPoint Business Park.
The plant on a 15-acre site is being developed into a gelcoat and structural adhesives manufacturing facility. The plan is to create 27 jobs, including 21 in manufacturing, and to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.
*Liberty Storage Solutions, which has plans for up to an 80,000-square-foot production facility on a 33-acre site it recently purchased.
The company projects an overall $8 million capital investment with 50 new jobs over three years. The capital investment could include creating two new companies.
* Dr. Friest Automotive moving from a 28,000-square foot facility in Mount Airy to an 110,000-square-foot leased facility at 300 Bethel Church Road with production set to begin by year’s end.
DFA has 33 employees in Mount Airy, of which 26 plan to remain with the company through the move. The company expects to hire at least 23 employees.
* Sportsfield Specialties, a New York manufacturer of athletic field equipment, is moving its softgoods operation from Salisbury to Mocksville as part of a $2.3 million capital investment.
* Carolina Shutters & Blinds has relocated from Winston-Salem to the Willow Oaks Shopping Center in Mocksville to expand its shutters production capacity.
The company has transferred its 18 employees and is attempting to hire production workers, as well as installers, design consultants and administrative support staff.
