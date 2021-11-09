200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Davie County's willingness to invest in speculative industrial buildings has paid off again with the securing of another manufacturer pledging hundreds of jobs.

Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.

The company, based in Rochester, Mich., plans to spend $40 million on capital investments and create at least 200 jobs when production commences in the third quarter of 2022. Hiring for assembly and other production jobs is expected to begin in June.

The facility will include an innovation center, for which hiring will begin in early spring.

Palltronics projects producing more than 4 million pallets annually at the plant. It said the first three years' worth of production already is sold out.

The company has been made eligible for up to $181,848 in performance-based incentives from Davie County, as well as $68,222 from Mocksville — both over three years.

Davie County Economic Development Commission officials said the company chose not to pursue state economic incentives.