2022 bank deals lifts F.N.B. to 42% jump in fourth-quarter profit

The completion of two bank purchases during 2022 boosted F.N.B. Corp. to a 42.5% surge in fourth-quarter net income to a record $137.5 million.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The bank reported after the market closed Monday that it had diluted earnings were 38 cents a share, unchanged from the third quarter and up from 30 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were a record 44 cents a share, reflecting $23.7 million in merger-related charges.

The average earnings forecast was 41 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecast.

F.N.B. completed on Dec. 9 its $117 million purchase of UB Bancorp of Greenville, as well as completed on Jan. 22, 2022, its $418 million purchase of Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore.

The bank reported loan revenue jumped 50% to $334.9 million

As has been the case for the COVID-19 pandemic to date, F.N.B.’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the second quarter.

F.N.B. added $28.6 million to its provision, compared with a $2.4 million recovery a year ago. The additional provision was a reflection of the loans gained from the two bank deals, along with additional loan charge-offs.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee revenue was at $80.6 million, up 2.1% from a year ago.

For the full year, F.N.B. reported $431.1 million in net income, up 8.7%. Diluted earnings were $1.22, down 3 cents.

Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B..s chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement that the fourth quarter "finished out an impressive year, during which F.N.B. grew loans by $5.3 billion."

"The strength of our balance sheet, coupled with the momentum produced by our consistent performance, puts us in an advantageous position as we continue to navigate changing economic conditions.”

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said F.N.B. "delivered strong fourth-quarter results, highlighted by healthy organic loan growth, significant net interest margin expansion, solid contributions from fee businesses, good expense controls, and continued favorable trends in credit quality."

"Strong revenue growth and well managed expenses contributed to record efficiency."

The bank did not repurchase stock during the fourth quarter.

F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte, along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.

In the past year, F.N.B. has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.