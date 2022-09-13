22nd Century adds media executive to board of directors

22nd Century Group Inc. said Monday that its board of directors has appointed media executive Lucie Salhany, effective immediately. The board has been expanded to eight members.

Company chairwoman Nora Sullivan said Salhany’s experience “will help raise 22nd Century’s profile in the consumer marketplace and mainstream media.”

Salhany, 76, has been president and chief executive of her own consulting company, JHMedia, since 1997. She was one of the founding partners of Echo Bridge Entertainment and chief executive and president of LifeFX Networks Inc.

She also has served as chairwoman of Fox Broadcasting and as chief executive and president of United Paramount Network.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

Chief executive James Mish told analysts in August that the Mocksville plant has added both a new production line and a second shift that has resulted in a 25% increase in production capacity.