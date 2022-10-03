22nd Century adds second Colorado distribution partner

22nd Century Group Inc. said Monday it has added Creager Mercantile as a distribution partner in Colorado for its VLN-branded reduced nicotine content cigarette products.

Creager is a wholesale supplier for a wide array of cigarette retailers, including hospital gift shops, gas stations and tobacco shops that support more than 1,000 stores.

22nd Century announced Sept. 20 a partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing Co. in Colorado.

“Creager opens up an entire additional channel of specialty retail and tobacco suppliers across the state of Colorado, and its direct role in product recommendations and store support make it an ideal partner for 22nd Century’s VLN® rollout,” said John Miller, president of 22nd Century’s Tobacco Business.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where the company has 49 of its 65 employees.

However, the company currently derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.