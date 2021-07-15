22nd Century adds to cannabis breeder partnerships

22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday it has added strategic partnerships with expert commercial-scale cannabis plant breeders Sawatch Agriculture and Folium Botanical.

The partnerships with these two northern hemisphere breeders add to the breeding capabilities that 22nd Century already has through its close partnership with Aurora Cannabis. The company said another southern hemisphere-based breeder will be announced shortly, providing 22nd Century with year-round growing capabilities.

22nd Century said that proprietary plants will be developed under its direction with optimum levels of cannabinoids that meet high-quality standards when grown at commercial scale.

22nd Century said it has now secured all key partnerships needed to maximize and support each of the segments of its cannabinoid value chain: plant profiling (CannaMetrix), plant biotechnology (KeyGene), plant breeding, commercial-scale plant cultivation, and ingredient extraction/purification (Sawatch Agriculture, Folium Botanical, Aurora Cannabis, Needle Rock Farms, and Panacea).

22nd Century, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

The main catalysts have been 22nd Century’s expansion in the hemp and cannabis marketplace, as well as a pending Food and Drug Administration decision since February 2020 on its reduced-risk application for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

