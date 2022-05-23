22nd Century adds tobacco veteran to management group

22nd Century Group Inc. said Monday that tobacco industry executive veteran John Miller will oversee the manufacturer’s reduced nicotine business.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

Miller has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco and consumer packaged-goods industries, including most recently as president and chief executive of Swisher International Inc., which makes cigars and smokeless tobacco products.

He also worked for more than 20 years in various management positions at US Smokeless Tobacco Co. through its acquisition by Altria Group Inc. in 2009.

Part of Miller’s duties is overseeing 22nd Century’s pilot market for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes in the Chicago area. Its VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

Chief executive James Mish has said the manufacturer has gained regulatory clearances to launch its very-low nicotine tobacco and menthol styled products in nine states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island and Texas.

